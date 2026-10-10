ATM Users Can Claim Money From a $167.5 Million Settlement

A proposed settlement with Visa and Mastercard provides compensation to individuals who were charged fees for cash withdrawals at independent ATMs across the United States. The deadline to file a claim is February 2027.

Who is eligible to receive ATM compensation?

The lawsuit, known as Burke v. Visa Inc., accuses the companies of maintaining rules that prevented independent operators from offering lower fees when a transaction could be processed via another network. Plaintiffs argue that this practice made cash withdrawals more expensive for consumers. Visa and Mastercard deny any wrongdoing, according to the official notice of the settlement.

To join the eligible group, you must meet these criteria:

The settlement also includes state-specific classes for consumers in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan. Withdrawals using credit cards, cash advances, and prepaid cards are excluded.

How much money can you receive from the Visa and Mastercard settlement?

The fund totals $167.5 million, but that does not guarantee a fixed payment for everyone. Visa will contribute about $88.775 million, and Mastercard about $78.725 million, according to the case lawyers’ notice published on PR Newswire.

Compensation will depend on the number of eligible transactions claimed and the overall number of valid requests. Before distributing the money, legal fees, administrative costs, taxes, and other court-approved expenses will be deducted.

Therefore, beware of any announcements promising hundreds of dollars per person. The settlement has not set an individual figure, and the final amount will not be known until the claims process ends.

How to claim ATM funds?

The official form is available at NonbankATMSurchargeSettlement.com. You can file it online or print and mail it. The administrator, A.B. Data, Ltd., indicates that you do not need to attach receipts or statements when filing the claim. However, they may request additional documentation later to verify the information.

The deadline is February 10, 2027. If you mail the form, it must be postmarked by that date.

The process is free. You do not need to hire a company that promises to recover the money for you. If you want to check whether an older withdrawal might qualify, you can review your bank statements, although the administrator does not require them when you file the claim.

When will you receive the settlement payment?

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has scheduled a final approval hearing for February 17, 2027, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Funds will be distributed after the agreement receives final court approval and any appeals that may be filed are resolved.

If approved, the administrator will send digital notices to claimants with options such as PayPal or a virtual debit card. You will also be able to request a paper check. Therefore, it is important to provide a valid email address and a mobile phone number on the form.

The settlement remains subject to judicial approval. If you wish to preserve your right to sue Visa or Mastercard over these claims, you must opt out by December 11, 2026. Opting out would remove you from the settlement payout.

To review the full requirements and submit your claim, consult the official site of the nonbank ATM surcharge settlement. It is the source you should rely on before providing any personal information.