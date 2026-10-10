Simmons Bank to Close 26 Branches by End of 2026: Check If Your Branch Is Included

If you have an account with Simmons Bank and you still go to a branch to handle important matters, there is a date worth marking on your calendar: December 4, 2026. That day is slated for the closure of 26 bank branches across six states in the United States. About 100 employees will be affected, though the institution anticipates retaining around 70% in other roles.

The news matters not just because doors will stop opening. For some customers, it means moving to another branch, traveling farther, and getting used to handling more transactions through digital channels.

When will Simmons Bank close the 26 branches?

Simmons First National Corporation, the parent company of Simmons Bank, told the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it decided to close 26 branches as part of a review of its retail banking network strategy. The scheduled date for all closures is Friday, December 4, 2026.

The company said it aims to align its physical presence with how customers currently use banking services. In other words, more transactions are moving to phone, internet, ATMs, and other self-service systems.

Simmons Bank operates in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. The institution is not announcing an exit from those markets; according to the company, this is a reorganization of its network.

Which Simmons Bank branches will close?

The federal announcement did not include in the 8-K document the full list of the 26 locations. However, the six branches that will close in Arkansas were identified later:

Local outlets such as Arkansas Business and Pine Bluff Commercial confirmed these locations after the SEC filing.

For the other 20 branches, the information provided in the federal document does not detail the addresses.

What will happen to Simmons Bank customers?

Here is probably the question that matters most if you have money deposited with the bank: closing a branch does not mean the closure of your account.

Simmons says customers will be able to continue using other branches and banking channels. The company has also noted that the receiving branches were evaluated to handle additional customers and maintain service levels.

In statements gathered by local media, the institution indicated that, on average, the alternative branch would be located within less than three miles of the closing location.

Still, three miles can mean very different things depending on where you live. For someone who uses digital banking every day it may be irrelevant. For an elderly person, a small business, or a client who needs frequent in-person assistance, the change can feel much more pronounced.

What should you do if your Simmons Bank branch is closing?

You don’t need to close your account simply because a branch disappears.

But it’s wise to check the following before December:

The official Simmons Bank locator shows available branches and allows you to check services such as ATMs, quick deposits, and tellers. Simmons Bank Branch Locator

Why is Simmons Bank closing branches?

The official explanation points to shifts in customer preferences and a reduction of duplication within its network.

But there is another figure worth noting. Simmons First National estimates that closing the 26 branches will incur pre-tax costs of between $20 million and $23 million, primarily due to real estate expenses, contract terminations, professional services, and personnel-related costs.

The company expects its suite of reorganizational initiatives to subsequently generate between $37 million and $42 million in annual positive revenue impact before provisions, though it also notes that some of those gains could be reinvested in growth.

The financial message is fairly clear: Simmons is trimming part of its physical footprint while attempting to allocate more resources to technology, efficiency, and other services.

For the customer, however, the question isn’t how much the bank will save. It’s much simpler: where am I going to go when I need to talk to someone face to face?

And you should have that answer by December 4.