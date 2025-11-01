Barcelona vs Dortmund: Where to Watch the Champions League Matchday 6 Live

Both teams arrive with 12 points, turning this matchup into a direct showdown to solidly advance toward the quarterfinals.

Borussia Dortmund, runner-up of the last edition, has had a path marked by ups and downs in this group stage. It opened with two decisive wins over Club Brugge (3-0) and Celtic (7-1), but a defeat to Real Madrid (5-2) interrupted the streak. However, the German side managed to rebound with key victories over Sturm Graz and Dinamo Zagreb.

You may also be interested in:

Read more…

Barcelona, for its part, enters the Champions League in good form, with three straight wins that allowed them to reach the same points as their German rival. And after a stellar season, the Blaugrana aim to keep their morale high with a crucial win in Germany.

Kick-off time and where to watch Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund will take place on Wednesday, December 11, and will kick off at 21:00 in Spain (17:00 in Argentina, 15:00 ET in the United States, and 14:00 in Mexico City), and you can watch it live on the following platforms:

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones (TV) and Movistar Plus+ (streaming).

Mexico and Central America: Caliente TV (TV, app and web).

United States: Fubo and Paramount (streaming).

Argentina: Fox Sports (TV), Disney+, DGo, Flow and Telecentro Play (streaming).

This clash won’t only decide who leads the group, but also promises intense excitement between two giants of the 2024-25 Champions League.