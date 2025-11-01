East Texas Couple Survives Hurricane Melissa on Jamaica Honeymoon

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A couple from East Texas on their honeymoon in Jamaica survived Hurricane Melissa unscathed.

“We said goodbye and never imagined that this could happen,” said Kim Nottke, the mother of Kasydee. This nightmare affected not only Hunter and Kasydee Bishop, but also their family, as the newlyweds became stranded in Montego Bay, Jamaica, while Hurricane Melissa slammed the island as a Category 5 storm.

“I’m so grateful they’re safe. Now we’re doing everything we can to get them out of there,” said Don Nottke, Kasydee’s father. Kim tried for three days to repatriate the couple, but all flights were canceled as Melissa intensified into a Category 5 hurricane.

“The last time I spoke with her on the phone was when the eye of the hurricane was directly over the island and I could hear the wind howling and roaring,” Don said.

The Nottkes confirmed that the couple rode out the storm without injury, but they are now without electricity and facing a difficult journey home after the hurricane damaged the nearby airport.

“Are the roads open to reach them? Those are questions I don’t have answers for, but from what I’m seeing in the videos, it doesn’t look good,” Don said.

Both parents noted that when the newlyweds realized they were safe, they stepped outside to witness the devastation Melissa had wrought, and they feel deep sorrow for those living in rural areas.

“We appreciate your prayers, but pray for everyone,” Kim urged. The Nottkes and the Bishops are grateful for prayers from across the country that have given them hope of staying safe and returning home.

A check of travel plans shows that Hunter and Kasydee are expected to fly home this Saturday.

