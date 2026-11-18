This Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that he would invoke the Defense Production Act to address the shortage of infant formula. The law does this by requiring suppliers to allocate resources to infant formula plants before sending them to other customers.

“I know parents across the country are worried about finding enough infant formula to feed their babies,” Biden said in the announcement. “As a father and grandfather, I know how stressful that is.”

The Defense Production Act, enacted in 1950, authorizes the president to compel companies to sign contracts or fulfill orders for items deemed necessary for the defense of the nation. It also allows the president to ensure prices do not spike and gives him leeway to promote expanded production, with loans and purchase commitments.

In recent years, both Biden and former President Donald Trump invoked this law. In 2021, the current president used it to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine, while his predecessor used it to boost the production of medical supplies amid the pandemic.

Biden also announced a program called Operation Fly Formula, which will use Department of Defense aircraft to collect infant formula overseas that meets the health and safety standards of the United States.

In February, Abbott Nutrition issued a broad recall of its infant formula powder products, after reports of illnesses among babies who had consumed the product. Earlier this month, the FDA issued a warning telling consumers not to use any of the recalled products manufactured at the Abbott Nutrition facilities in Sturgis, Michigan, after it found the plant was unhygienic.

Abbott is the nation’s largest formula maker and, until last week, 40% of the country’s formula was out of stock. Approximately half of infant formula in the U.S. is purchased by states that use the federal WIC benefits, which allows them to obtain formula for free but restricts the type, size, and brand they can select.

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