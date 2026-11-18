Although there is a sizable drop in real estate prices, those seeking to buy a home are confronted with high mortgage interest rates, something that can limit a transaction to purchase a property.

According to a report from the Housing Market Index by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo, home prices could fall by 20% during November.

NAHB noted that this figure represents the lowest level since 2012, not counting the market’s collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that the decline in sale prices nationwide marked its eighth consecutive month in September.

In the report the organization indicated that it is the steepest drop since October 2007, when the subprime mortgage market collapsed. Because of this, mortgage rates and home prices in 2022 could be the best time to enter the real estate market.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, in 98 of 148 housing markets, prices are falling, especially in the more expensive locations. According to the organization, if the downward trend consolidates, it will be an excellent time to buy a home.

The constraint, without a doubt, will be the upcoming interest rate increases that the Federal Reserve will implement; depending on the rise, it will be seen whether Americans venture into home purchases. Despite this factor experts suggest that the price drop is a great opportunity.

“High mortgage rates near 7% have significantly weakened demand,” said the president of NAHB, Jerry Konter. “This situation is unhealthy and unsustainable.”

In light of this scenario, 2022 is proving to be a year in which prices are the lowest in the real estate market, so it is projected that they will not rise for some time.

The National Association of Home Builders maintains that before making a decision, prospective buyers should assess the state of the economy, especially regarding mortgage rates, which up to now remain a constraint.