There is practically almost nothing left before the highly anticipated Thanksgiving celebration, in its 2022 edition. At this point, dinner preparations should already be well underway. According to expert calculations, this year’s turkey could cost about 23% more than what it did last year. So you might want to take advantage of the opportunity some retailers are offering to bring home a turkey for free.

1.- ACME Markets

At this store, there is an opportunity to win a frozen turkey from the Signature Farms brand weighing up to 22 pounds if you use the digital coupon ACME for U and spend more than $300 on in-store purchases. This promotion is valid through November 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.

2.- BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club members who spend around $150 on purchases before November 10 will receive a coupon that can be exchanged for a Butterball-brand turkey. They can choose to receive it whole, cut, fresh, or frozen.

Whichever option you choose, the turkey will be completely free. To become a member you must create your own account on the website or via the app. The coupon is valid until November 23.

3.- Foodtown

If you spend over $400 across one or more Foodtown transactions by November 26, you will receive a frozen turkey from the store’s own brand. It will weigh between 10 and 20 pounds.

4.- Giant

Giant shoppers can redeem up to 400 reward points to obtain a free frozen turkey from Shady Brooks Farms weighing up to 20 pounds. The offer runs from November 11 to November 24. These points can also be applied to save up to $1 on any other turkey brand.

5.- Hy-Vee

You can take home a Honeysuckle-brand turkey for free when you buy Cure 81 ham for just $3.99 per pound at Hy-Vee stores. The promotion is valid through December 13, 2022.

6.- Safeway

Here there isn’t a promotion to take home a completely free turkey, but what you’ll pay for it is very minimal. In-store they offer a HoneySuckle-brand white turkey for only $16. The only thing you need to do is download the Just For U digital coupon and spend $160 on purchases.

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