If you have children and file a tax return in the United States, there is a change you should keep in mind before the upcoming tax season. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that the Child Tax Credit will rise to a maximum of $2,300 per eligible child for the 2027 tax year. That is $100 more than in 2026.

The adjustment is part of the annual inflation adjustments announced by the agency on November 5, 2026. But there is an important caveat: it does not mean you will receive that money during 2027. It refers to the tax year in which the income is earned and the requirements are met. The corresponding return is generally filed in 2028.

How much money will you be able to receive for each child in 2027?

The maximum credit will rise from $2,200 to $2,300 per eligible child. The portion that can be issued as a refund will also increase: from $1,700 to $1,800.

This difference matters. The Child Tax Credit reduces the federal taxes you owe, while its refundable component, known as the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), can allow you to receive money even if your tax liability is less than the credit.

That said: not all households will automatically receive $2,300 per child. The amount depends on your income, your filing status, and whether you meet the IRS rules.

What requirements must you meet to claim the credit?

To claim the Child Tax Credit you need to meet several conditions. Among the main ones are:

The IRS states that the full credit is available to taxpayers with annual incomes up to $200,000, or $400,000 for those filing jointly. Beyond those levels, the benefit begins to phase out.

You can review the criteria on the IRS’s official Child Tax Credit page.

Will the $1,800 refundable amount reach all families?

Not necessarily. The increase to $1,800 corresponds to the cap of the refundable portion of the credit, not a guaranteed payment to every parent. To access the ACTC you also need to meet specific requirements, including having earned income of at least $2,500.

This can be particularly important for Hispanic families with variable income, self-employment, or juggling multiple jobs. It isn’t enough to have children: the return must accurately reflect your income and dependents.

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When will you be able to claim the $2,300?

The new amount applies to the 2027 tax year. Therefore, if you meet the conditions during that year, you can claim the credit when you file your federal return in 2028.

The increase is real, but it’s important not to confuse it with a stimulus check or an immediate payment. It is a tax benefit that can reduce what you owe to the IRS or increase your refund, depending on your situation.

Before filing your taxes, check that your children’s Social Security numbers and your personal information are correct. An error in that information can delay or jeopardize the benefit.