The United States has recorded inflation not seen in the last four decades, bringing with it a surge in prices for a broad range of goods—from groceries to gasoline—and the streaming services could not stay behind, so Netflix and Amazon Prime customers will have to pay more to continue enjoying their favorite series.

Although the leading streaming platform announced price hikes to its services back in January, the increase will take effect for existing customers at the end of March.

Netflix increases its prices

Rumors of a price raise for Netflix services surfaced last year after growth targets were not met, which prompted the company to elevate its rates to counter its slow growth.

But it wasn’t until the early part of this year 2022 that Netflix confirmed the tariff hike for its subscribers.

Thus, the monthly subscription on the Standard plan will rise by $1.50 to $15.49, while the Basic plan increases by $1 to $9.99.

Meanwhile, the Premium plan goes up by $2 to reach $19.99.

Netflix will email its subscribers before the new pricing takes effect for their services, according to what Go Banking Rates published.

Amazon Prime

But Netflix is not the only streaming platform adjusting its pricing in line with inflation; Amazon Prime also has new prices, and the annual membership rises from $119 to $139.

The service price adjustment takes effect starting March 25 for existing subscribers, while new customers have already subscribed at the new rate.

This is Amazon Prime’s first price increase since 2018.

Other brands also announce price hikes

The rise in prices is not limited to entertainment firms; at least ten other brands have also announced adjustments to their prices.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive will raise the price of its “mid-range” and “whitening” toothpaste by between 21% and 32%.

Clorox

One of the more substantial price increases announced is from Clorox, as by late June its products will see an 85% rise, driven by the growing demand for bleach in its cleaning products amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Reuters report.

Conagra Brands

The brand that distributes Duncan Hines flour, Marie Callender’s pies, and Slim Jim snacks will raise its prices by 14%.

General Mills

The cereal and snacks maker, with products like Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and Betty Crocker, expects a 20% increase in its products.

Kimberly-Clark

Although the leading manufacturer of hygiene products has not yet made an official increase, they have faced rises since last year, and analysts expect that trend to continue in 2022.

Hershey’s

The U.S. chocolate maker Hershey’s anticipates a price increase for its products, which could occur in the first half of the year, according to Reuters, though the company has not made an official announcement yet.

Molson Coors

The U.S.-Canadian beverage and brewing multinational based in Chicago, Illinois, has raised prices by between 3% and 5%, according to CNBC, but the spring rise is still to come.

Mondelez

The Mexico–United States multinational conglomerate focused on confectionery, food, and beverages, Mondelez, is preparing a series of price increases on products, including Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates.

Procter & Gamble

Business Insider reported that the consumer goods company is preparing a price bump for its products, such as detergents and fabric softeners, though the exact percentage was not specified.

Starbucks

Starbucks beverage prices have risen since October of last year, and 2022 is expected to continue that trend, according to CNBC.

So coffee and drink lovers of the American chain will pay more to enjoy their flavors.

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