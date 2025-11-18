Brianna García Scores Goal to Help Tyler Junior College Secure Victory

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Brianna García, a former Tyler Legacy Lady Raider, scored her eighth goal of the season as Tyler Junior College rolled to a 6-0 victory over Paris Junior College on Tuesday.

The freshman has found the back of the net in eight straight matches.

García fueled the attack with four shots, one goal, and one assist. Cynthia Adamu opened the scoring in the first minute, receiving the assist from García. García then tallied her goal in the 28th minute, courtesy of an Adamu setup. Jewell McCullough (Jacksonville) assisted on Kristina Puzaras’ goal in the 86th minute. McCullough also registered four shots. Bridget Hasz (Lindale) also attempted a shot.

Tyler Junior College (7-3-6, 6-2-5) will wrap up its regular season at home against Northeast Texas Community College on Friday.