Brookshire Grocery Company and Hormel Foods Donate $100,000 Worth of Ham to Support the Community

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) — Brookshire Grocery Company and Hormel Foods have teamed up once again to donate Hormel ham to help feed the East Texas community.

On Tuesday morning, a press conference was held at the East Texas Food Bank to celebrate a $100,000 donation of ham products.

Brad Brookshire, president and chief executive of Brookshire Grocery Company, voiced the company’s deep gratitude for the collaboration with Hormel Foods.

“We’ve been working with Hormel for several years,” Brookshire said. “They’ve been one of our favorite suppliers. I believe this marks the fifteenth year they have donated.”

David Emerson, the executive director of the East Texas Food Bank, explained how much this donation means for the East Texas community.

“It’s a tremendous advantage for the East Texas Food Bank, but even more important for the people in the 26 counties we serve,” Emerson stated. “We’re still operating at a record pace of food insecurity. It’s higher than it was during the pandemic.”