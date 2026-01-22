Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Reaches Agreement with ICE

Rusk, TX (East Texas News) – Cherokee County commissioners approved an agreement between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at Tuesday’s meeting.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed to East Texas News that the agreement signed this morning concerns the 287(g) program with an operational-force model.
“We are not going to go out looking for illegal or undocumented people. It’s simply another tool to help us detain criminals who commit crimes in Cherokee County. We’re not going to knock on doors or go to factories or ranches in search of people,” Dickson said in a telephone interview.
Ten of the 24 law enforcement agencies in East Texas that participate in the 287(g) program operate under the operational-force model.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office approved the same agreement on Monday. On Tuesday night, the city of Bullard will discuss approving an agreement with the Bullard Police Department and DHS.
