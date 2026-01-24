Upshur County Approves ICE Operational Forces Agreement for the Sheriff’s Office

UPSHUR COUNTY, TEXAS (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is the latest East Texas law enforcement agency to sign an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office signed a 287(g) Task Force Model agreement with ICE on Monday.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb confirmed in a Tuesday press release that, on December 8, 2025, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to participate in its Task Force Model.

He added that, in July, Governor Abbott signed SB 8 from the 89th legislative session, which states the following:

“The sheriff of every county that operates a jail or contracts with a private provider to operate a jail shall apply for and sign an immigration enforcement agreement to authorize the sheriff and the department’s deputies, employees, and, where applicable, contractors to enforce federal immigration law.”

This law will take effect on January 1, 2026.

“The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to collaborating with our fellow law enforcement partners to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents of our community. We will continue to use all available resources to identify criminal activity in our county and bring those responsible before the appropriate courts to answer for their actions,” Webb said in the release.

On Tuesday, the Bullard Police Department will discuss the same agreement and model at the City Council meeting that is set to take place at the municipal building at 6 p.m. in Bullard.

Nine of the East Texas region’s 23 law enforcement agencies are working with ICE under the Task Force Model.

The Task Force Model acts as a force multiplier, enabling police agencies to enforce the limited immigration authority under the supervision of ICE during their routine policing duties.

Below is a list of the 23 East Texas agencies participating in ICE’s 287(g) program in our coverage area, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Agency Model Signed Arp Police Department Task Force Model 11/14/2025 Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 06/18/2025 Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 06/18/2025 Big Sandy Police Department Task Force Model 11/06/2025 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Prison Implementation Model 05/20/2025 Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Prison Implementation Model 03/17/2025 Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 02/24/2025 Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 10/17/2025 Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 10/17/2025 Houston County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 04/02/2025 Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 08/07/2025 Morris County Sheriff’s Office Prison Implementation Model 08/28/2025 Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 08/04/2025 Panola County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program,

Task Force Model 03/26/2025 Polk County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 05/06/2025 Rains County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 06/11/2025 Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program,

Task Force Model 03/05/2025 and 08/28/2025 Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 09/22/2025 Smith County Sheriff’s Office, District 4 Task Force Model 10/17/2025 Smith County Sheriff’s Office Task Force Model,

Prison Implementation Model 02/18/2025 and 06/09/2020 Titus County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program,

Task Force Model 03/10/2025 Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program 08/07/2025 Sabine County Sheriff’s Office Court-Order Service Officers Program,

Task Force Model 09/09/2025 Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Task Force Model 12/08/2025

