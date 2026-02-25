Bullard ISD’s New High School Officially Opens to Students

BULLARD, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Bullard ISD’s new high school is now a reality.

Today, members of the community were invited to tour the campus and explore its modern, innovative spaces.

District leaders say the new school represents a major step toward expanding opportunities and resources for students.

“We’re thrilled,” says Stephanie Luper, president of the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees.

Inside the 203,000-square-foot facility, a brand-new high school is now up and running for Bullard ISD.

“Children deserve access to quality education and quality facilities so they can thrive,” Luper says.

She notes that this is only the beginning of a promising future for Bullard students.

“Our community understands the importance of investing in children and providing them with a learning environment where they can explore and dream,” Luper says.

The new Bullard High School is being funded with Bullard’s 2022 bond, which voters approved in May 2022 for a total of $103 million.

“As a parent, I see the new building as a safe and modern space that supports student learning and, at the same time, provides valuable resources and pride to the entire community,” says Chris Cook. “It is truly gratifying to see taxpayers’ dollars invested.”

The building features spaces ranging from collaborative learning rooms to science labs, areas for the performing and visual arts, two competition gyms, a media center, and a library, among others.

“Some of the campus highlights include our innovative life-skills lab; students have the opportunity to cook, and there’s a beautiful fireplace, which makes it feel more like a home than just a classroom,” Luper notes.

For Macie Brown, an eighth-grade student, this is paving the way for success.

“It’s getting us better prepared for or toward high school,” Brown says.

The development has even excited younger students like Ezra Slowly, who is ready to start high school.

“I’m currently in fifth grade, and when I see the new facilities, it seems like an incredible place, and I’m really excited to come here this fall,” Slowly says.

For Bullard’s principal, Nanci Dixon, who is a Bullard native, it’s joyful to witness the city’s ongoing growth and expansion. “It’s exciting to have reached this point, to be able to bring this beautiful building into our community and our school district,” Dixon says.

seventh- and eighth-grade students moved into the new facilities on January 7, at the start of the spring semester. In August, sixth graders will join. A total of about 700 students is expected by fall.