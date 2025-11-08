Caldwell Zoo Shares First Look at Baby Colobus Monkey

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – On Monday, word spread on social media about a new arrival at Caldwell Zoo.

The zoo shared a photo of a white-and-black colobus monkey cradling its baby, born February 24 at the zoo. The parents are Adanna and Pamba.

The baby has not yet been named, as the zoo says it is too young to determine its sex. The colobus troop says it is supporting the parents and the infant in their habitat in the zoo’s Africa section.

“White and black colobus monkeys were nearly hunted to extinction, but thanks to conservation efforts, their numbers are improving,” the zoo wrote on social media. “So, it goes without saying that we are thrilled to welcome the little one to our family.”

Copyright 2022 East Texas News via KLTV. All rights reserved.