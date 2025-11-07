Tyler NICU Babies Dress Up for Halloween

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The newborns in the NICU at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler dressed up for Halloween.

Parents and caregivers dressed the babies in Halloween costumes.

The theme for this year’s costumes is crayons.

This is a tradition that has been established at the clinic for several years, with a different theme each year.

“This tradition brings a lot of joy to families, giving them a moment of celebration and normalcy,” said Coleman Swierc, spokesperson for CHRISTUS Health.