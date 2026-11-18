The lack of a Social Security Number can generate a very concrete concern among Hispanic families living in the United States: if one of their members does not have this document, do they all lose the right to receive a stimulus check? The answer is not necessarily yes. During the last federal pandemic payment, the IRS contemplated cases in which some family members could receive money even if another member did not meet that requirement.

But there is an important difference: the money was not automatically handed out to the entire family simply for living under the same roof. Eligibility depended on who filed the tax return, what identification they had, and whether there were dependents who met the conditions.

What happened if your partner had a Social Security Number and you had an ITIN?

The third federal stimulus check, approved in 2021, contemplated payments of up to $1,400 per eligible person and another $1,400 for each dependent who met the requirements.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) explained that, if a marriage filed a joint return and one spouse had a valid Social Security number while the other used an ITIN, the spouse with the SSN could receive up to $1,400.

In that scenario, the spouse who had the ITIN did not automatically receive their own share of the stimulus. However, the family could still be entitled to money for their children or other dependents who met the conditions.

The exception was for certain marriages in which one member belonged to the United States Armed Forces. In those cases, the rules allowed both spouses to receive the payment even if only one had an SSN.

Could your children receive the stimulus even if you didn’t have a Social Security?

Yes, under the rules of that third payment. The IRS allowed a person without a valid SSN to claim up to $1,400 per eligible dependent who had a Social Security number or an Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number (ATIN) issued by the agency.

This meant that a parent using an ITIN could be eligible to claim the money for their children, provided they met the other eligibility requirements.

The ITIN must be renewed before you file your annual taxes. Credit: Shutterstock

For example, if you filed your return as head of household, you did not have a Social Security Number, but claimed two children with valid SSNs, you could meet the conditions to receive up to $2,800 for them. It was not a payment for yourself, but for the dependents who qualified. Family income and the other rules could also reduce or eliminate the benefit.

Is having ITIN the same as having a Social Security Number for receiving a stimulus?

No. The ITIN is a number that the IRS uses to process tax returns of people who cannot obtain an SSN. It does not replace the Social Security Number for all tax credits or federal payments.

In the case of the third stimulus check, having an ITIN did not automatically entitle you to receive the $1,400 allocated to the taxpayer. The situation of each member had to be reviewed separately.

Therefore, if you filed taxes jointly with your partner or claimed dependents, it was not enough to check whether someone had an ITIN: it also mattered who held an SSN and what information appeared on the return.

Can you now request a new stimulus check under these rules?

This is where you should be careful with rumors. As of November 17, 2026 there is no new federal stimulus check approved for all households in the country. The above rules refer to the pandemic’s extraordinary payments and do not represent a current call.

One reason your tax refund may not arrive is errors when claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit. Credit: Shutterstock

Furthermore, the general deadline to file a 2021 return and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit expired on April 15, 2025. The IRS set that date for those who had not yet filed that year’s return.

If you come across posts promising a new deposit for having children, filing taxes, or living in a family with different immigration documents, first check whether there is an official IRS announcement. A political proposal or a viral message does not equal an authorized check.