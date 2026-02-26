East Texas Police Officers and AAA Share Winter Driving Tips Ahead of the Next Winter Storm

LUFKIN, Texas (East Texas News) – As residents of East Texas brace for the incoming severe weather, local officials are urging motorists and other road users to follow a few safety tips to stay safe on the road.

Eduardo Ibarra, a sergeant with the Lufkin Police Department, said there will be an increased police presence on the highways to assist in the event of accidents.

However, drivers can also take steps to prevent crashes.

The primary recommendation, according to Ibarra, is to slow down.

“Maintain distance and give the vehicle ahead plenty of space to have more time to react and avoid collisions,” Ibarra said.

He stressed that many drivers believe they can maintain normal speeds in adverse weather, but it is precisely in those conditions when most crashes occur because they don’t slow down.

“They think they can drive at the same speed as when the road is dry, and that’s when most accidents happen, because they don’t adjust their speed to the weather conditions,” Ibarra explained.

If the road becomes slick, Ibarra offered additional tips.

“If you feel you’re losing control of the vehicle, ease off the accelerator, keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, and brake gently,” he noted.

Ibarra recommends that, in the event of an accident, drivers stay inside their vehicle and seek help.

In addition to safe driving practices, Daniel Armbruster of AAA emphasizes the importance of carrying an emergency kit in the vehicle.

“Besides checking the battery and tires, having a well-equipped emergency kit can make a difference. It’s essential if you get stranded on the road,” Armbruster said.

He recommends including flashlights, warm blankets, a first-aid kit, extra clothing, and jumper cables.

“Temperatures will be dangerous at times, so it’s very important to be prepared for any eventuality, even on short trips,” Armbruster added.

He also advises not to head out with less than a half tank of gas, in case you get stranded, and to prevent fuel lines from freezing.