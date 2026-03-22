Fire in Lufkin Damages Two Homes on Birdsong Road

LUFKIN, Texas (East Texas News) – Two homes were damaged on Wednesday after a fire in the 1600 block of Birdsong Road in Lufkin.

Firefighters initially arrived at 11:02 a.m. and reported heavy flames emanating from one of the houses, with the blaze beginning to spread to the neighboring home, according to the Lufkin Fire Department.

Crews responded with four fire engines, two fire chiefs, four support personnel and 22 firefighters, the department said.

The department requested assistance from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, which aided in the response alongside a Lufkin fire chief during the Birdsong Road blaze, according to fire records.

The teams battled the flames until they had the fire under control shortly after noon on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been displaced at this time, and no injuries were reported.