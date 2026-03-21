ERCOT Finds Only 3 Deficiencies in Pre-Storm Facility Inspections

AUSTIN — In preparation for the imminent winter weather, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it conducted inspections of “hundreds” of electric generation units and transmission facilities and found only three with any deficiencies.

The information comes as ERCOT issued a watch in effect until Sunday, February 6, as winter weather arrives in Texas. ERCOT is forecasting a high demand for energy during the duration of the winter weather. This cold front will bring subzero temperatures and precipitation to the ERCOT region. ERCOT is taking steps ahead of the anticipated demand spike to ensure grid reliability. On Friday, January 28, ERCOT issued an Operational Condition Notice (OCN) to the electricity market for extreme winter weather. ERCOT projects having enough generation to meet the high demand for electric power.

“ERCOT is using all available tools to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather,” said Brad Jones, interim chief executive. “ERCOT will deploy all resources and aggressively implement the tools available to operate the grid reliably during this winter weather. We will continue to coordinate closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Public Utility Commission, the Railroad Commission, and elected officials, as well as with power generators and transmission and distribution utilities, to keep Texans informed throughout the week.”

ERCOT has implemented many reforms to increase the reliability of Texas’ grid:

Generating units and transmission and distribution facilities inspected for weatherization to meet the Public Utility Commission’s new requirements. ERCOT inspected hundreds of electric generation units and transmission facilities and found only three with any deficiencies.

Require climate-readiness certifications from the CEO. A rule change implemented last year requires all market participants who own or operate generation resources and/or transmission/distribution lines to submit a letter signed by their CEO twice a year certifying that their companies have completed weatherization preparations to protect the electric grid for the summer and winter seasons.

Adopt a more conservative approach to operating the grid. The grid operator is at its most aggressive stance since the market was created two decades ago. ERCOT is increasing operating reserves to ensure that the right amount of generation is available for Texas homes and businesses and is bringing more generation online ahead of time if needed to balance supply and demand. The grid operator is also procuring more standby energy, especially on days when weather forecasts are uncertain.

Assess on-site fuel supplies. ERCOT has evaluated on-site fuel supply for some gas-fired generators.

Conduct unannounced tests of generation resources. This testing helps verify that generators have provided accurate information about their availability.

“While grid conditions remain solid with ample capacity, our weather forecasts show the possibility of significant freezing precipitation behind this week’s cold front,” Jones said. “With frozen precipitation, there is always a risk of localized outages caused by things like ice on wires or falling tree branches. These local outages are not related to the amount of electricity available to be generated and placed onto the grid. Texans should contact their utility company if they experience a localized outage.”

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