Rabies Case Confirmed in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (East Texas News) – A bat found in downtown Marshall tested positive for rabies, according to the Marshall Police Department.

On September 29, a bat was found on the ground in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue. The police department reported that the bat was euthanized and sent for rabies testing.

On Thursday, the State Department of Health Services notified Marshall’s Local Rabies Control Authority that the bat had tested positive for rabies. The Local Rabies Control Authority (LRCA) is monitoring the area where the bat was found to determine if other animals could be affected, according to the police department.

“We do not believe anyone was exposed, but we take this public health issue very seriously,” said Justin Serna, of the LRCA and director of the Marshall Pet Adoption Center. “Public education is key because rabies is fatal if not treated and is 100% treatable.”

The LRCA urges all Marshall pet owners to:

Keep their dogs’ and cats’ rabies vaccines up to date.

Avoid contact with stray or wild animals, especially bats.

Immediately report to Animal Control any animal that behaves abnormally or appears sick.

Seek medical attention promptly if you believe you have been exposed to a bat or another wild animal.

Contact a veterinarian if you suspect your pet may have interacted with a potentially rabid animal.

To report concerns about animals or if you have questions about rabies prevention, contact Marshall Animal Control at 903-935-4530 or the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. For medical inquiries, you can reach the State Department of Health Services at 903-533-5212.