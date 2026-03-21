Rusk County Man Accused of Killing His Wife on Wednesday and Fleeing the State

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Rusk County sheriff’s department says it is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez stated that Amanda Thompson, of Rusk County, is the woman found dead at her home in the Brachfield area near Minden.

The man believed to have killed her fled the scene, and the suspect’s vehicle license plates were located in Atlanta, Texas as he headed north, where he was arrested by the Arkansas State Police.

Scott Raymond Thompson, 47, of Mount Enterprise, was arrested Wednesday in Pope County, Arkansas, and was ordered held in pretrial detention under a Pope County warrant charging him with first-degree murder, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the information on Thursday.

Valdez did not confirm whether Scott Thompson is the same man sought in connection with Wednesday’s murder until the man appears in Texas.

Valdez did not confirm whether Scott Thompson is the same man sought in connection with Wednesday’s murder until the man appears in Texas.

An autopsy has been ordered in Tyler for the murdered woman.