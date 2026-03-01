Flu Cases Rise at an Unusual Time This Year

(CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that flu season typically peaks between December and February, but in many parts of the country flu activity is now rising.

“Flu isn’t a joke. People still die from the flu,” said Dr. Daniel Bachmann, an emergency department physician at the Wexner Medical Center of Ohio State University.

The latest CDC figures show flu cases are rising in most parts of the United States, but they remain lower than in pre-pandemic seasons.

This flu season, the CDC estimates at least 3.1 million flu cases, 31,000 hospitalizations, and about 1,800 deaths.

The highest flu activity currently being recorded is in the Central and Central-Southern regions of the country, where some schools have had to cancel classes due to rising cases.

That comes after an almost nonexistent flu season last year.

“COVID-19 is also a respiratory virus, so the measures that have helped reduce the transmission of that virus have also had some impact on the influenza virus,” Bachmann said.

He says the rise in cases could be due to many of those public health measures, such as masking and social distancing, being relaxed. He also notes it could be the virus’s natural cycle, and he urges people to get a flu shot if they haven’t already.

It can also help delay the spread if you develop symptoms.

“If you have those symptoms, try to limit your exposure to others,” said Bachmann.

It can also reduce your risk of catching the flu if you wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your nose or eyes, and wear a mask if you have flu symptoms.

