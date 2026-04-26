Four World Cup Final Tickets Surface on FIFA Resale Market for Over $2 Million

NEW YORK (AP) — FIFA’s resale marketplace has four World Cup final tickets on the market, each priced at just under $2.3 million.

The seats priced at $2,299,998.85 for the July 19 match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, sit behind a goal in the lower bowl, Block 124, Row 45, Seats 33-36.

FIFA does not regulate the asking prices in its so‑called Resale/Exchange Market, but it charges buyers a 15% purchase fee and sellers a 15% resale commission.

An aisle seat, No. 33 in Block 146, Row 32 of the lower bowl, listed as an accessible standard, was priced at $207,000, while a Category 2 seat in the last row of the third-level upper deck was listed at $138,000 in Block 310, Row 26, Seat 23. A few feet away, Seat 21 carried a listing of $23,000.

The lowest-priced final tickets appearing in the Market on Thursday were $10,923.85 for four seats spanning four rows from the top of the upper deck behind a goal, in Block 323, Row 23, Seats 13-16.

“FIFA has established a ticketing model and secondary market that reflect standard practices in the ticketing market for major sporting and entertainment events in host countries,” the governing body said in a statement. “The fees applicable for facilitating resales are aligned with industry standards in the North American sports and entertainment sectors. FIFA’s approach to ticket pricing with variable prices aligns with industry trends across various sports and entertainment sectors, where price adjustments are used to optimize sales and attendance and to ensure fair market value for events.”

FIFA says it reinvests World Cup revenues among its 211 member associations to develop the sport.

On Wednesday, FIFA released new blocks of tickets on its direct-sale site. Tickets available for the final were priced at $10,990.

There were FIFA tickets available at $11,130 for the July 14 semifinal in Arlington, Texas, and at $9,660 and $4,360 for the July 15 semifinal in Atlanta.

Prices for the United States’ opener against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California ranged at $4,105, $2,735, $2,330 and $1,940, while seats for the Americans’ second game against Australia on June 19 in Seattle cost $2,715. Tickets for the U.S. group-stage finale against Turkey on June 25 in Inglewood were $2,970 and $1,345.

Canada’s opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto was available for $3,360, $2,240, $1,645 and $980.

FIFA did not display tickets for the tournament’s opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

For the quarterfinals, tickets available were $4,200 and $1,610 for the July 9 game in Foxborough, Massachusetts; $5,730 for the July 10 game in Inglewood; $4,770 and $1,815 for the July 11 game in Miami Gardens, Florida, and $4,080 for the July 11 game in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets for the third-place match in Miami Gardens on July 18 could be purchased for $1,125.