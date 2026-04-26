Name of Woman Killed in Toll Road 49 Crash Revealed

April 26, 2026

SMITH County, Texas (East Texas News) – Authorities have released the name of a Flint woman, 63, who died Thursday in a four-vehicle crash on West Toll Road 49 in Smith County.

Tina Loper, 63, of Flint, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS spokesperson Adam Albritton.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, when a semi-trailer rear-ended a Subaru SUV driven by Loper as she slowed to stop for road work, Albritton said.

The impact triggered a chain-reaction, causing Loper’s vehicle to strike a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Jeep, he added.

Three other people were injured in the collision, which occurred near mile marker 19, between State Highway 155 and State Highway 31, in Smith County.

Their condition is not known at this time.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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