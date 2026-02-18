Grand Jury Indicts Two in SFA Students’ Deaths in a Traffic Crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — The truck driver involved in a fatal crash in Corrigan in 2023 and his employer have been charged with destroying the onboard camera video related to the crash.

The charges filed in Angelina County allege Antonio Sandoval Jr., 70, of Diboll, and Marlin Kendall Hughes, 53, of Corrigan, with intentionally altering, destroying and concealing a video, a photograph, a digital medium and a dashcam with the intent of preventing them from being used as evidence in the investigation into them.

Stephen F. Austin State University students Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring died in the crash after Sandoval failed to yield as he merged onto U.S. Route 59 in Corrigan.

Hughes and Sandoval were initially arrested in Polk County on the same charge in 2023. A Polk County grand jury dismissed the negligent homicide charge against Sandoval. KTRE has reached out to the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

An arrest affidavit states that the two men initially denied the existence of a dashcam in the truck at the time of the crash and did not turn over the camera or the SD card as evidence.

The existence of the dashcam was uncovered during the civil lawsuit filed by the Spring family against Sandoval.