Hispanic Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Downtown Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Central Heights has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man that occurred early Sunday morning at a downtown Nacogdoches establishment.

Cruz De La Luz Vargas Nava, 36, is charged with first-degree murder.

Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said officers received a call shortly after midnight Sunday reporting a person bleeding inside an establishment located at 300 East Main Street. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the victim had been stabbed and was transported to a Nacogdoches hospital. During the investigation, police confirmed the victim’s death.

Ayres stated that police interviewed several people at the scene and identified a suspect. Vargas Nava was located nearby.

Ayres described the business as a diner.