ICE Agents Arrest Renowned Hispanic Influencer

December 26, 2025

The Office of Detention and Removal (Enforcement and Removal Operations, ERO) within ICE posted on its social media two photos showing the arrest of the suspect.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Reality show to grant citizenship to immigrants that sparked controversy ended up being false news

“ICE agents in Atlanta detained a 30-year-old undocumented Venezuelan immigrant, wanted for murder in his country of origin,” ERO in Atlanta notes.

The post adds: “He crossed our border, hid among us, and thought he had escaped. He did not.”

“Justice has a long memory—and a badge,” the post adds.

According to reports, the agents captured the Venezuelan citizen as he was returning to his apartment in Lawrenceville.

The FBI also arrested this morning a Venezuelan suspect linked to the Aragua Train gang.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Hispanic Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Downtown Nacogdoches

Latest Posts