ICE Agents Arrest Renowned Hispanic Influencer

🚨 ARRESTED: ICE agents in Atlanta took a 30-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien into custody—wanted for murder in his home country.

He crossed our border, hid among us, and thought he got away. He didn’t.

Justice has a long memory—and a badge. pic.twitter.com/jL8dt5jL4X — ERO Atlanta (@EROAtlanta) May 19, 2025

The Office of Detention and Removal (Enforcement and Removal Operations, ERO) within ICE posted on its social media two photos showing the arrest of the suspect.

“ICE agents in Atlanta detained a 30-year-old undocumented Venezuelan immigrant, wanted for murder in his country of origin,” ERO in Atlanta notes.

The post adds: “He crossed our border, hid among us, and thought he had escaped. He did not.”

“Justice has a long memory—and a badge,” the post adds.

According to reports, the agents captured the Venezuelan citizen as he was returning to his apartment in Lawrenceville.

The FBI also arrested this morning a Venezuelan suspect linked to the Aragua Train gang.