Three Men Injured After Shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (East Texas News) – Three men were hospitalized after a shooting in Longview on Saturday morning.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Swancy Street, where they found three men with gunshot wounds.

The department reported that the three men were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The press release stated that investigators determined the shooting was an isolated incident and that all victims and the suspect have been identified. There is no public safety threat, per the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867. Calls may be anonymous.