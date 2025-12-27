CHRISTUS Health Breaks Ground on New Oncology Center in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – CHRISTUS Health took the first step toward building a new cancer center in Longview.

According to a press release from the health system, the new multimillion-dollar center is aimed at addressing rising cancer rates in East Texas and the surrounding areas. The unveiling ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Northpark Campus in Longview.

“With the alarming cancer rate in our region and in the country, the need for early diagnosis, innovative treatment, and improved access is greater than ever,” said Todd Hancock, President and CEO of CHRISTUS Health, in a statement. “This center represents CHRISTUS Health’s commitment to building and making an impact on countless East Texans, both now and in the future.”

The new $36 million center will span 35,000 square feet and will include space for radiation oncology, outpatient clinics, a pharmacy, laboratory services, clinical research, and infusion services.