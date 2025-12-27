CHRISTUS Health Breaks Ground on New Oncology Center in Longview

December 27, 2025

LONGVIEW, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – CHRISTUS Health took the first step toward building a new cancer center in Longview.

According to a press release from the health system, the new multimillion-dollar center is aimed at addressing rising cancer rates in East Texas and the surrounding areas. The unveiling ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Northpark Campus in Longview.

“With the alarming cancer rate in our region and in the country, the need for early diagnosis, innovative treatment, and improved access is greater than ever,” said Todd Hancock, President and CEO of CHRISTUS Health, in a statement. “This center represents CHRISTUS Health’s commitment to building and making an impact on countless East Texans, both now and in the future.”

The new $36 million center will span 35,000 square feet and will include space for radiation oncology, outpatient clinics, a pharmacy, laboratory services, clinical research, and infusion services.

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

