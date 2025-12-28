First Avian Influenza Case Confirmed at Shelby County Farm

Shelby County, Texas (East Texas News) — State and federal animal health officials have confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a commercial poultry farm in Shelby County, marking the first confirmed case at a commercial operation in Texas this year.

The Texas Animal Health Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said samples from the farm were sent to Texas A&M’s Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory. It was subsequently confirmed that on December 11, 2025, numerous bird deaths were reported.

State authorities have quarantined the affected facilities and are working with their federal counterparts on a joint response to the incident. As part of standard avian influenza protocols, surveillance is under way in areas surrounding the infected farm.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the H5N1 viruses currently circulating among birds are believed to pose a low risk to the general population. Authorities continue to urge proper handling and thorough cooking of poultry and eggs, achieving an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as a routine precaution for food safety.

“All poultry owners should consider how they can keep their birds healthy by implementing better biosecurity practices,” said Dr. Bud Dinges, executive director of the Texas Animal Health Commission and state veterinarian. “It is essential to establish barriers to prevent contact with wild birds. Monitor your flocks closely for signs of illness and report any disease or unexpected deaths immediately.”

Animal health officials urge poultry producers and bird owners to stay vigilant and follow biosecurity guidelines to help prevent the spread of the disease.