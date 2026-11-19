If you receive a a raise in pay in the United States, you might wonder whether you’ll also have to hand over a larger share of your income to the IRS. The answer depends on how much you earn and how you file your return. For 2027, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) raised the limits of the seven federal income tax brackets. The rates will stay between 10% and 37%, but you’ll be able to earn a bit more before stepping into the next bracket.

The adjustment was announced on November 5, 2026 and responds to inflation. While it may seem like a technical change, it directly affects how much money you keep after taxes. That said: the new rules apply to income earned in 2027 and, in general, will be reflected on the returns you file in 2028.

What are the new tax brackets for 2027?

El IRS dio a conocer sus nuevos tramos impositivos para el 2027. Foto creada con inteligencia artificial Leonardo.ai. Crédito: Shutterstock

If you are married and file a joint return, the limits are higher. For example, the 12% bracket will go up to $104,050 of taxable income and the 22% bracket will begin above that amount. The top 37% rate will apply when taxable income exceeds $793,650.

You can check all the ranges in the IRS’s official announcement about the 2027 tax adjustments.

How much can you earn before moving up to a higher bracket?

Here’s a detail that tends to cause confusion: the thresholds are not calculated directly on your entire salary, but on your taxable income, i.e., the money left after applying the relevant deductions.

For 2027, the standard deduction will be $16,600 for a single person and $33,200 for a married couple filing jointly.

This means that, if you’re single and take the standard deduction, you could have gross income of up to about $68,625 before a portion of your taxable income enters the 22% bracket. The figure comes from adding the $52,025 dollars of the limit for that bracket and the $16,600 dollars of the standard deduction.

For a married couple filing jointly, the equivalent calculation would be about $137,250: $104,050 dollars from the 22% bracket limit plus $33,200 dollars of the standard deduction.

These are simplified examples. If you have other deductions, additional income, or tax adjustments, the result can change.

Do you pay more taxes on all your salary when you move up a bracket?

No. The United States uses a progressive tax system. That means each rate applies only to the portion of your income that falls within that range.

For example, if you’re single and have $60,000 of taxable income in 2027, you won’t pay 22% on the entire $60,000. The first $12,800 will be taxed at 10%; the next portion will be taxed at 12%; and only the last $7,975 will fall into the 22% bracket.

That’s why accepting a raise or working overtime doesn’t automatically mean you’ll lose money by moving to a higher rate. The higher percentage isn’t applied retroactively to everything you earned.

When do the new IRS limits take effect?

The new brackets will apply to income you receive between January 1 and December 31, 2027. Most taxpayers will use them when filing their federal return in 2028.

The standard deduction will also rise, so it’s worth reviewing both changes before calculating how much you might owe. If you work hourly, hold two jobs, or receive additional self-employment income, understanding these limits can help you better organize your budget and avoid surprises during tax season.