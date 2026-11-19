If you buy your own health insurance in the United States, where you live can make a big difference in what you pay each month. By 2027, at least 11 states will offer additional subsidies to lower Obamacare premiums, an aid designed to cushion the blow from the end of the expanded federal premium tax credits.

That support may stack on top of the federal subsidies that are still available to you. It isn’t a check, nor is it an identical benefit for everyone: each state sets its own income limits and conditions. Healthinsurance.org’s analysis identifies California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington as among the states that will offer additional assistance in the coming year.

Which states will offer additional help to pay for Obamacare?

The list includes 11 states. Most will continue with programs that were already in place, although two will debut supports for the 2027 coverage year: Virginia and Rhode Island.

These are the states you should have on your radar:

The aid does not work the same everywhere. In California, for instance, the state subsidy will be expanded to include households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. In Colorado, the monthly support for 2027 will be $70 for the primary applicant and $25 for each additional member included on a family plan.

Virginia allocated $150 million to its new assistance program for people with incomes up to 250% of the federal poverty level. Rhode Island, for its part, approved $19 million to help primarily households with incomes up to 200% of that level.

Why are some states giving more money for health insurance?

The root of the problem lies in the expiration of the expanded federal premium tax credits that helped reduce the premiums for plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, commonly known as Obamacare.

Those additional benefits ended at the close of 2025. While ordinary federal subsidies remain available for those who qualify, many people lost part of the help they were receiving. States decided to use their own resources to prevent health insurance from becoming even more expensive.

New Mexico stands out because its program aims to fully compensate for the reduction in federal subsidies for its members during 2027. However, funding is secured only through June of that year.

How can you know if you qualify for the state subsidy?

Living in one of the 11 states is not enough. Eligibility mainly depends on your household income, your family size, and the type of plan you choose.

You also need to check where you obtain your coverage. These aids are tied to state health insurance marketplaces, so you typically need to enroll through your state’s official platform to receive them.

You can start at HealthCare.gov to identify the marketplace that corresponds to your residence or check the state portal directly. If you already have Obamacare, compare the options available for 2027 before automatically renewing your policy.

Does the extra assistance stack with the federal subsidy?

Yes, when you meet the requirements of both programs. State subsidies are designed to complement federal help and further reduce the cost of coverage. In some states there are also supports to lower deductibles, copays, and other medical expenses.

Not all states offer the same benefit, and some supports have income limits or specific conditions. Therefore, before choosing a plan, review how much you will actually pay each month and how much you would have to cover if you need medical care.