How Much Money Do You Need in the Bank to Start Earning Interest?

If you have $100, $500, or $1,000 saved and you’re wondering whether the bank will really pay you interest on that money, there’s good news: there isn’t a universal amount you must have to start earning interest. It depends on the account you open, its terms, and especially whether it requires a minimum balance. Before letting your money sit idle in the bank, it’s worth looking beyond the number shown as the rate.

How much money do you need to earn interest on a savings account?

The short answer is: you can start with a relatively small amount.

Some accounts allow openings with low deposits. The FDIC explains that the minimum opening amount varies by bank, and some accounts can begin with sums as small as $25. The key is not to confuse the minimum deposit required to open an account with the balance necessary to earn interest.

There are banks that pay interest from the very first dollar. Others set balance requirements or offer different yield tiers. The rules may also determine whether you need to maintain a certain amount to avoid a monthly fee.

That’s why, if you have $500 saved, you shouldn’t think that amount is too small to put to work.

What does a bank account’s APY really mean?

Here’s a figure that is often overlooked: the APY or annual percentage yield.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains that the APY reflects how much you can earn in a year, taking into account both the interest rate and how often interest is compounded.

Let’s suppose you find an account with an APY of 5%. If you kept $1,000 for a year without making withdrawals, the return would be roughly $50.

With $5,000 it would be about $250.

With $10,000, about $500.

These are simple examples, but they help illustrate something important: the rate matters, but the balance does too.

Can you earn interest even if you have little money saved?

Yes. And here compound interest comes into play.

The CFPB explains that when interest is added to the balance, you start earning interest on that interest as well. It may seem small at first. Over time, the difference becomes more noticeable.

The SEC, through Investor.gov, shows how even small amounts can grow when kept for years and the returns are reinvested.

That’s why you shouldn’t rule out a savings account just because you have little money today. If you can contribute consistently, the cumulative effect can be much more compelling than waiting to have a large amount to start.

What should you review before opening an account that pays interest?

Don’t settle for the APY that’s shown in large print. Also review:

The CFPB states that institutions may use different methods to calculate and credit interest. There may also be accounts with different rates depending on the balance level.

That last point is especially important. A 5% rate does not necessarily mean that all your money will earn 5%. Some accounts use tiered rates, so the yield changes based on how much money you have deposited.

So, how much should you have saved?

Don’t wait to accumulate $5,000 or $10,000 to start.

If you find an account that charges no maintenance, doesn’t require a high balance, and pays a competitive APY, even a few hundred dollars can be a reasonable starting point.

That said: don’t chase a high rate by sacrificing the liquidity of your emergency fund. Investor.gov recommends keeping emergency savings in safe and accessible places. The goal isn’t just to earn interest. You also need to be able to access your money when you truly need it.

The right question, then, isn’t how much money the bank requires to pay you interest. It’s how much you can keep saving without paying unnecessary fees and what return that account offers for keeping it there.

That’s where a few dollars stop being merely stored and start working for you.