Processing payments are transactions that have not yet been fully authorized and, therefore, may not be reflected immediately in the balance of your debit or credit card. This situation has led many to wonder whether it is possible to cancel a payment in process from their bank accounts.

The reasons for canceling a payment in process can vary. The key is that the cancellation of the transaction is done at the precise moment, according to Experian, the credit reporting company.

At SoloDinero we explain whether it is possible to cancel a payment in process from your bank account.

How do processing payments work?

Processing payments are approved purchases that are posted to your credit or debit accounts while the disbursement is being properly processed.

While the payment is being processed, it can affect your balance, restricting the amount of money you can spend, even if it is not reflected immediately in the updated balance.

Once the purchase is processed, the transaction will appear on your account balance. Usually that process is quick, but there can be occasions when a payment takes several days to process.

This is the case, for example, with purchases of products whose shipping has not yet been carried out, since the buyer may refrain from completing the transaction until they have the product in hand or it has already been shipped.

Can processing payments be canceled?

Generally,banks and credit lenders do not typically assist much when it comes to canceling a processing payment. That is why canceling a transaction in process is a matter that should be resolved between the buyer and the seller of the product or service.

You can contact the seller in case you regret the purchase, the product has not been shipped, or you were charged more than you should have by mistake.

In cases of returns, additional charges may be established to achieve the reversal of your transaction.

If you are unable to reach an agreement with the buyer to cancel the processing transaction, you can dispute the charge with your bank or the credit card company as soon as the payment appears on your account balance.

However, it is important to note that the bank will not reverse all transactions. It is best to contact them in specific situations, such as:

1) Canceling a transaction you do not recognize.

2) Verify that there is suspicious information around the purchase, such as an amount higher than previously stated.

3) Cancel a charge for a recurring service that you have not been able to cancel.

Usually, these scenarios require you to file a report through the customer service claims or fraud department. For that, banks or lenders may request information related to the transaction.

If the transaction is deemed fraudulent, you should report it to the three major credit bureaus (Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax), to protect your credit history.

To avoid processing payments, it is advisable to be completely sure about every purchase, which involves periodically reviewing the balances of your primary and secondary accounts. In this way, you can avoid scenarios such as a negative balance due to a payment that has taken long to process, which can lead to consequences with banks.

— What happens if my bank account has a negative balance in the U.S.