Will You Receive $90 From the Government in October? The Date to Watch

If you have Medicare Part B, there’s a date you should mark on your calendar: around October 8, 2026. That day, deposits of $90 will begin arriving to millions of eligible beneficiaries.

It’s not a new stimulus check like the ones distributed during the pandemic. The government identifies it as a reimbursement to help cover the Medicare Part B premium. And there’s one detail that could completely change the answer to the question many people are likely asking: not all Medicare beneficiaries will receive the money.

According to information published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the payment will be $90 per person and a one-time payment during October.

Who will receive the $90?

The program contemplates approximately 20.8 million people enrolled in original Medicare Part B who meet certain conditions.

To receive the payment you must:

There is another exclusion that deserves attention: the people enrolled in Medicare Advantage do not qualify for this payment, according to CMS.

This is important because simply having Medicare does not automatically mean you will receive the $90. The type of coverage you have makes a difference.

When will the $90 deposit arrive?

Here is the data that is probably most interesting to those waiting for the money.

CMS notes that the majority of eligible beneficiaries will receive a direct deposit of $90 around October 8. You do not need to apply for the payment if you are in the group that meets the requirements.

Those who do not have direct deposit set up will receive a paper Treasury check later in October.

The agency explains that the check will reference the Medicare Improvement Fund and will indicate that it is a $90 payment to offset the October premium.

What to do if the money does not appear?

This is where it’s wise not to panic if you check your account and the deposit hasn’t appeared yet.

The date of October 8 is approximate; it doesn’t mean all beneficiaries will see the money exactly that day. If you want to check your eligibility, you can contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

To learn the status of the payment, CMS indicates that you will be able to contact the Social Security Administration starting on October 15, 2026, at 1-800-772-1213.

And here is the part I would watch especially: if you receive a $90 deposit, verify that it actually corresponds to this program before assuming that it is another benefit or a Social Security payment. In a time when there are so many messages about supposed stimulus checks, correctly identifying the source of the money is also part of protecting your finances.