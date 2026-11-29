There are still a few weeks left before 2026 ends, but if you’re hoping to receive a tax refund in the United States, this is a good time to organize your documents. Waiting until January can complicate things, especially if you worked for multiple employers, earned additional income, or paid for your children’s care.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has already urged taxpayers to start preparing for the 2027 filing season. The goal is to have on hand the information needed to file your taxes correctlyfor the 2026 tax year.

And there’s a reason to take it seriously: a missing document or income you fail to report can cause errors and delay the money you expect to receive.

What documents should you keep before 2026 ends?

The IRS recommends gathering the proofs of income, banking information, and expense records that could be used to claim credits or deductions.

Among the documents you should have identified are:

You can consult the full list on the IRS’s official page about the documents needed to file taxes. Remember that some forms, such as the W‑2 and the 1099s, will arrive during January or February 2027. You don’t have to wait to receive them to start organizing your records.

Did you pay for daycare or your child’s care?

This point can be especially important for Hispanic families who work and pay for their children’s care.

For the 2026 tax year, the Child and Dependent Care Credit includes changes that may benefit eligible taxpayers.

The IRS explains that the credit can cover up to 50% of qualified expenses. The expense limit is $3,000 for one eligible person and $6,000 for two or more. This represents a potential credit of up to $1,500 or $3,000, respectively, depending on income and other requirements.

Therefore, keep the daycare receipts, the payments made, and the service provider’s Tax Identification Number. You can review the requirements in the IRS’s official guide on the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

Do you have additional income or are you self-employed?

If you received money through payment apps, digital platforms, or freelance work, don’t ignore those movements.

Keep statements, invoices, receipts, expense records related to your activity, and any 1099‑K or 1099‑NEC forms you receive. The IRS also recommends keeping records of transactions with digital assets where applicable. Having this information organized can help you report your income accurately and avoid discrepancies with the data the agency receives.

Why should you prepare your bank account now?

There’s another detail that can affect how you receive your money. The IRS reported in November that it is moving forward with the gradual elimination of paper refund checks. Therefore, most taxpayers will need to provide banking information to receive their refund via direct deposit.

If you don’t have a bank account, it’s worth researching the available alternatives before filing your return.

Preparing your documents doesn’t guarantee you’ll receive a refund or that it will be for a particular amount. But it does help you reach tax season with fewer problems and to take advantage of credits and deductions you actually qualify for.

When it comes to taxes, improvising can be costly. Getting organized before January can make the difference between a well-filed return and weeks of delays due to information you could have gathered now.