More than 50,000 taxpayers in the United States could receive money from the IRS without filing a new tax return. The agency began making adjustments related to the adoption tax credit, a benefit that some families were unable to fully take advantage of in previous years.

The refundable amount can reach up to $5,000 per qualifying child. However, it is not a universal check or a new stimulus. The benefit targets a specific group of taxpayers who had pending adoption credits and met certain tax conditions.

The IRS confirmed on October 16, 2026 that the adjustments began in late September and that it expects to complete most of them before the year ends.

Who Can Receive Up to $5,000 Back?

The measure benefits families who had pending amounts of the adoption tax credit from tax years 2020 through 2024 and could use them in 2025.

Previously, that money could reduce the federal taxes you owed but not necessarily become a refund. This left some low-income or low-tax families without the opportunity to fully benefit from the credit.

The Treasury Department’s interpretation changed for the 2025 tax year. Now, certain accumulated adoption credits from earlier years may increase the refundable portion of the benefit, with a $5,000 limit per eligible child.

According to the IRS’s official questions and answers about this adjustment, you may be among the beneficiaries if:

Generally, those who filed their return before April 15, 2026 will automatically receive the adjustment if they meet the conditions.

Do You Have to Apply for the Money or File Another Return?

In most eligible cases, no. The IRS is reviewing accounts and making corrections without requiring families to file an amended return solely to receive this benefit.

But there are exceptions. If you filed your taxes with an extension or your account has any outstanding issue —such as an identity theft alert, a freeze, or a dependent-related dispute— the agency may review your case later.

Los reembolsos de impuestos se siguen otorgando por la temporada fiscal 2025 en este 2026. Crédito: Shutterstock

If the IRS does not have enough information to calculate the credit, you might need to file Form 1040-X along with Form 8839.

How Will You Know If the IRS Will Send You Money?

The agency will send a notice, usually within 30 days after the adjustment. It will explain how much your credit changed and whether the correction resulted in a refund or was applied to reduce any outstanding debt.

You can review your individual IRS account and check your tax history. You should also keep the notice along with your adoption documents and previous returns.

Will Everyone Receive the $5,000?

No. This is the part you should be clear about: $5,000 per eligible child is the refundable limit, not a guaranteed amount.

The outcome depends on the credit you still have available, the qualifying adoption expenses, other credits, and the status of your tax account. It could even happen that the adjustment reduces a debt without producing a direct deposit to your bank account.

Furthermore, this special interpretation applies only to the 2025 tax year. It does not mean that accumulated credits will again be refundable under the same rule in 2026.

If you adopted in recent years and held an unused tax credit, it is worth reviewing your prior returns. The IRS may have a pending correction that you do not need to request separately.