If you owe money to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, the acronym in English), you have the opportunity to resolve that issue, since the government offers plans to pay the debt and the best thing is to do it as soon as possible.

Y es que deber impuestos atrasados no es una buena idea, y sin importar la razón por la que no cumpliste con tu obligación fiscal, lo mejor es hacerlo lo más rápido que puedas.

And the fact is that owing back taxes is not a good idea, and no matter the reason you failed to meet your tax obligation, the best is to do it as quickly as you can.

Ya que arrastrar una deuda fiscal se puede convertir en una bola de nieve por más multas y recargos que se acumulan. Házlo antes de que recibas un requerimiento del IRS.

Carrying a tax debt can snowball as more penalties and interest accrue. Do it before you receive an IRS notice.

Al pagar tus impuestos vencidos, evitarás que los recargos y multas se sigan acumulando, además así no perderás el derecho de reembolsos.

By paying your overdue taxes, you will prevent penalties and interest from continuing to accumulate, and you will not lose your right to refunds.

Otra de las consecuencias de no pagar impuestos es que te puedes ver afectado en los préstamos financieros que solicites.

Another consequence of not paying taxes is that your ability to obtain financing when applying for loans may be affected.

¿Qué debo hacer para pagar impuestos atrasados?

Puedes solicitar entre 60 y 120 días adicionales para saldar a plazos tu deuda con el IRS, para eso puedes llamar al 800-829-1040; no se cobra cuota de usuario.

You can request between 60 and 120 additional days to settle your IRS debt in installments; to do that you can call 800-829-1040; there is no user fee.

Pero sí necesitas más tiempo, también puedes llegar a un acuerdo o incluso puedes solicitar una oferta de transacción.

However, if you need more time, you can also reach an agreement or even request an Offer in Compromise.

Si no haces tu declaración de impuestos, el IRS presentará una declaración sustituta, pero aún así puedes realizarla tú mismo para recuperar reembolsos o cualquier otro beneficio al que califiques.

If you do not file your tax return, the IRS will file a substitute return, but you can still file it yourself to recover refunds or any other benefit you qualify for.

“La declaración que preparemos por usted (la cantidad que aparece en el aviso) se convertirá en un cobro de impuestos, el cual, si usted no paga iniciara el proceso de colección. Este proceso puede incluir acciones tales como un embargo sobre su salario o cuenta bancaria o un aviso de gravamen por impuestos federales”, destaca el IRS.

“The return we prepare for you (the amount shown on the notice) will become a tax assessment, which, if you do not pay, will start the collection process. This process may include actions such as wage garnishment or bank account levy or a federal tax lien,” notes the IRS.

En el caso que hayas recibido un requerimiento del IRS para presentar tu declaración de impuestos, tienes 90 días para hacerlo o debes presentar una solicitud en un tribunal tributario, pero si no haces caso, tendrás impuestos adicionales.

If you have received an IRS notice to file your tax return, you have 90 days to do so or you must file a petition in a tax court, but if you ignore it, you will owe additional taxes.

Y no solo eso, sino que pierdes la oportunidad de reclamar reembolsos.

And not only that, but you lose the opportunity to claim refunds.

El IRS te ofrece ayuda para realizar tu declaración de impuestos atrasada, puedes visitar la página oficial o llamar al 800-829-1040 o al 800-829-4059.

The IRS offers help to prepare your overdue tax return; you can visit the official page or call 800-829-1040 or 800-829-4059.