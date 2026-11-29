Online banks are financial institutions that operate without physical branches, whether they are banks or credit unions, which translates into lower operating costs and the ability to offer more advantages to their users.

They have become a prominent financial tool in recent years, and one of the reasons is that they pay high interest rates on deposits while keeping fees low.

An online bank is as safe as a traditional bank. They provide a variety of options for account holders, but that does not mean you should abandon traditional banking; on the contrary, it is advisable to maintain an account at a traditional bank in addition to your online account.

Main online banks in the United States

Ally Bank: Often regarded as the best among many options, Ally stands out for its wide range of offerings and competitive rates. It tends to score well in bank surveys.

While its rates aren’t exceptionally high, they remain fairly competitive. Opening an account requires no minimum balance and options include: an interest-bearing checking account, a high-yield savings account, a money market account, or certificates of deposit (CDs) with Ally.

Discover Bank: Also among the top recommendations, Discover Bank charges no monthly maintenance fees. You can hold checking, savings, money market, and CD accounts.

Some accounts require a minimum balance to open, such as the CD and the Discover Money Market, both with a $2,500 minimum.

Charles Schwab: Another bank that scored highly in the Direct Banking Satisfaction study and remains popular among international travelers. With its checking account you can earn interest, receive unlimited ATM fee reimbursements, and there are no foreign transaction fees when using the local currency.

Checking accounts require no minimum balance and carry no monthly fees, and savings accounts offer an attractive rate compared to other online banks.

Alliant Credit Union: One of the main draws is that it is a Credit Union that targets students under 18, as long as there is a parent co-owner on the account. Once they reach adulthood, they can choose the Alliant account type that best fits them.

It also offers good interest rates and does not impose monthly fees or minimum balance requirements.

First Foundation Bank: Known for offering a high savings rate, among online banks it is considered the one paying the highest at the moment, with 1.20% APY on the online savings account. The most attractive feature is that you can obtain it with a single $1,000 deposit, whereas other banks often require higher deposits or more conditions.

NBKC Bank: Its appeal lies in the rate it pays, especially on its checking account. It offers 0.65% APY on its checking account with no monthly fees and a minimum opening deposit of $5.

It also has no overdraft or insufficient funds charges, and each month you can earn up to $12 in ATM fee reimbursements.

The checking account provides numerous benefits such as online bill payments with no added charges, a MasterCard debit card, mobile check deposits, among others.

Capital One: Known as one of the largest online banks in the United States. It is respected for its mobile app, which is versatile and user-friendly for online banking. You can open savings and checking accounts with no minimum balance and no monthly fees.

The interest rate is fairly competitive, and savings accounts have no minimum balance requirements. It also offers accounts suitable for minors.

Simple: Recommended for customers who need budgeting guidance. This bank tracks your spending and analyzes where your money goes. It allows you to manage bills, set savings goals, and it will suggest how much you can spend to avoid derailing your objectives.

It also lets you accumulate funds in a separate account with a competitive interest rate. Fees are low, and there are no minimum deposits or monthly charges.

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