Livingston School District Teacher Charged With Drug Possession in a High School Classroom

LIVINGSTON, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Livingston school district teacher was arrested after police say methamphetamine was found in a classroom at Livingston High School.

The Livingston Police Department reported that school officials contacted officers on March 12 after discovering a suspicious substance on school grounds.

According to the Livingston Police Department, investigators went to the scene and identified the substance as methamphetamine. They also found items commonly associated with drug use.

Police reported that investigators interviewed witnesses and identified Amanda Stanzel, 38, of Livingston, as a person of interest. Authorities indicated that Stanzel had already been taken to a hospital for treatment.