Livingston School District Teacher Charged With Drug Possession in a High School Classroom

March 19, 2026

LIVINGSTON, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Livingston school district teacher was arrested after police say methamphetamine was found in a classroom at Livingston High School.

The Livingston Police Department reported that school officials contacted officers on March 12 after discovering a suspicious substance on school grounds.

According to the Livingston Police Department, investigators went to the scene and identified the substance as methamphetamine. They also found items commonly associated with drug use.

Police reported that investigators interviewed witnesses and identified Amanda Stanzel, 38, of Livingston, as a person of interest. Authorities indicated that Stanzel had already been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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