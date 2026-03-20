Venezuela Crowned World Baseball Classic Champion

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela crowned itself World Baseball Classic champions for the first time, rallying from a propitious lead squandered in the eighth inning to beat the United States 3-2 on Tuesday night, thanks to Eugenio Suárez’s go-ahead double in the ninth.

Maikel García’s sacrifice fly in the third and Wilyer Abreu’s homer in the fifth, off rookie Nolan McLean, stitched together a 2-0 cushion for Venezuela in front of a roaring crowd. Meanwhile, left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez and a stingy bullpen held the Americans to two hits until the seventh innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. drew a two-out walk in the eighth, and Bryce Harper connected on Andrés Machado’s second straight changeup over the center-field wall for a two-run homer that tied the game. Harper trotted around the bases slowly and paused at third to salute coach Dino Ebel.

Luis Arráez drew a leadoff walk against Garrett Whitlock to start the ninth. The pinch runner Javier Sanoja stole second just before Will Smith’s throw, and he scored when Suárez lined a double into the alley between left and center. Suárez threw up his arms and pointed to the sky at second as his teammates erupted from the dugout to greet Sanoja at the plate.

Daniel Palencia struck out two in a perfect bottom half to close out a three-hit game and earn his third save of the Classic, sealing it with a strikeout of Roman Anthony. The Venezuelans raced into the infield to celebrate as the Americans watched from the dugout railing.

“Nobody believed in Venezuela, but now we are champions,” Suárez said. “This is a celebration for the entire country of Venezuela. We aren’t just teammates, we’re a family.”

Despite a roster loaded with stars led by Aaron Judge, Harper, and Paul Skenes, the United States lost its second straight final of baseball’s premier international tournament and remained without the title since 2017. Judge finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the championship game.

In a matchup with political overtones, players and coaches avoided discussing the governmental turmoil between nations, intensified when the U.S. army captured Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro in January. The crowd filling loanDepot Park was predominantly pro-Venezuela, and several booed the American players during introductions.

Venezuela became the second Latin American nation to win the Classic, following the Dominican Republic in 2013. The United States captured the title in 2017 and lost the 2023 final to Japan, a three-time champion, at the same stadium.

Although the United States, Japan, and the Dominican Republic drew much of the attention ahead of the sixth edition of the 20-nation tournament, Venezuela’s success wasn’t surprising. Sixty-three players born in Venezuela appeared on last year’s Opening Day rosters of Major League Baseball, the second-highest total outside the United States, behind the 100 from the Dominican Republic.

Venezuela took the lead in the third against McLean, who started because Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers decided that the Cy Young winner in the last two campaigns would only make one appearance in the first round.

Salvador Pérez lined a single on the first pitch and Ronald Acuña Jr. drew a walk with one out. The runners advanced when McLean threw a wild pitch with a curve, and García followed with a sacrifice fly to center.

Abreu widened the margin when he homered to center on a 414-foot shot. His helmet flew off as he rounded second and he leaped with excitement as he neared the plate, where a line of teammates greeted him.

Rodríguez allowed a hit in 4 1/3 innings before Venezuela went to its bullpen.

The United States players arrived at loanDepot Park wearing US Olympic hockey jerseys from a game, coordinated by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Jack Hughes, the goal-scorer who delivered the gold medal against Canada in Milan last month.

In a dark stadium, filled with fans wearing blinking festive wristbands, Judge and Arráez led the teams along the foul lines for introductions while carrying the flags of their countries.

Venezuela vs United States: a historic World Baseball Classic final in 2026

The Venezuela squad secured a historic berth after defeating Italy in the semifinals, 4-2, propelled by stars like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eugenio Suárez.

This result places the tri-color in its first final in the tournament’s history, a milestone that fills millions of fans with hope both inside and outside the United States.

Meanwhile, the United States comes in as one of the favorites after ousting the Dominican Republic in a tight semifinal. The North American squad seeks its second title, bolstered by a roster loaded with Major League Baseball stars.

The showdown not only decides the world champion, but also represents a clash between Latin power and a traditional baseball powerhouse.

One of the most sought-after aspects for fans is the Venezuela vs United States schedule, since the final can be followed in different countries with region-specific adjustments.

Here are the country-by-country schedules:

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil (Brasília time) and Uruguay: 9:00 PM

Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela: 8:00 PM

Colombia, Cuba, Peru, Panama, Ecuador: 7:00 PM

Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras: 6:00 PM

Eastern Time (US East Coast): 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time (West Coast): 5:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 a.m.

These times ensure that millions of fans in the United States and Latin America can simultaneously enjoy one of the most important games in world baseball.

For the U.S. audience, the live World Baseball Classic final will be broadcast on:

TV : FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOX Sports App and fuboTV

In Latin America, the game will be available through ESPN and Disney+, with full Spanish-language coverage, and you’ll also be able to watch it on the following country-by-country TV options:

Venezuela : TVES, Televen, Venevisión

United States : FOX One, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports

Mexico : Nu9ve, Canal 5

Panama : RPC TV

Puerto Rico: WAPA Deportes

Cuba : Tele Rebelde

Dominican Republic : VTV Canal 32, Coral 32 y Canal 10 de Teleantilla

Nicaragua: Canal 13 de Viva Nicaragua

The Miami setting promises an electric atmosphere, with a strong presence of Venezuelan and Latino fans who will turn the ballpark into a Caribbean celebration.

The Venezuela vs United States final in the 2026 World Baseball Classic brings together everything that makes a game unforgettable: talent, history, and national pride.

For the Hispanic community in the United States, this confrontation goes beyond sports. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the passion for baseball and the impact of Latino ballplayers on the international stage.