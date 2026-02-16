Lululemon to Open at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Lululemon will open a store in Tyler, at Broadway Square Mall, after testing the local market with a pop-up shop in 2025.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the athletic apparel company will renovate a 6,263-square-foot space at Broadway Square Mall beginning June 1, with the grand opening slated for August 20 (approximately 582 square meters).

The project is expected to cost around $810,000.

A temporary Lululemon store opened at Broadway Square Mall in April 2025, according to Visit Tyler Texas, the city’s tourism information center.

Lululemon is a retailer of athletic apparel and technical gear, known for its yoga-focused products, with more than 670 stores worldwide.