Man Charged After High-Speed Chase Crashes Stolen Car in Henderson County

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Police say a man from Trinidad collided with another vehicle and later crashed after leading a high-speed chase.

According to an affidavit, the Tool Police Department responded to Arnold Hills Road for a man who appeared to be suicidal and who was later identified as 17-year-old Caidyn Farris, of Trinidad. He was in a stolen car.

The affidavit states that Farris accelerated after a police car had positioned behind him.

The officer pursued Farris and, during the pursuit, he collided with another vehicle on State Highway 274, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the pursuit ended when Farris wrecked the stolen vehicle in Trinidad.

Farris was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and he was booked into Henderson County Jail on a $90,000 bond.