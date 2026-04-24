Man in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Bus at Smith County Intersection

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A driver is in critical condition after his truck collided with a bus in Smith County Monday morning.

According to Smith County District 2 Emergency Services, the truck driver ran a red light at an intersection in the 16000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway and struck the “Bizzy B Tumble Bus.”

ESD 2 indicated that the man was unconscious when he ran the red light. The exact cause remains unclear. He has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to ESD 2, the bus is a mobile gymnastics bus that visits daycares; however, there were no children on board when the crash occurred.

No additional injuries related to the crash have been reported.