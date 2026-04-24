Man in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Bus at Smith County Intersection

April 24, 2026

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A driver is in critical condition after his truck collided with a bus in Smith County Monday morning.

According to Smith County District 2 Emergency Services, the truck driver ran a red light at an intersection in the 16000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway and struck the “Bizzy B Tumble Bus.”

ESD 2 indicated that the man was unconscious when he ran the red light. The exact cause remains unclear. He has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to ESD 2, the bus is a mobile gymnastics bus that visits daycares; however, there were no children on board when the crash occurred.

No additional injuries related to the crash have been reported.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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