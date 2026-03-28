Measles Case Confirmed in Rains County

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Northeast Texas Public Health District confirmed a travel-related measles case in an adult resident of Rains County, the agency said on Tuesday.

NET Health indicated that the person stayed isolated at home throughout the contagious period and recovered from the illness.

People who have received two full doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine have a very low risk of contracting the disease, NET Health said. However, unvaccinated individuals remain at higher risk, as do other groups, such as:

Young children who are not yet eligible to receive both doses of the MMR vaccine

Anyone who has received only one dose of the MMR vaccine

Those with compromised immune systems

Young children who are not yet eligible to receive both doses of the MMR vaccine

Anyone who has received only one dose of the MMR vaccine

Those with compromised immune systems

NET Health indicated that measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. A person with measles can spread the virus to susceptible individuals up to four days before and four days after the appearance of the rash. The initial symptoms include:

High fever (can climb above 104°F / 40°C)

Cough, runny nose, and/or red, watery eyes

White spots inside the mouth

Rash that typically appears 3–5 days after symptoms begin

In some cases, measles can lead to illness that may require hospitalization or, in severe instances, death.

NET Health said that anyone who believes they may have been exposed to someone with measles and develops symptoms compatible with the disease should seek medical care as soon as possible.