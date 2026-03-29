Sunny and Hot Today as Some Areas Expect 90°F+ This Weekend

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start greets Thursday with overnight lows dipping below 7°C across the region. You may want a lightweight jacket if you’re heading out early today, but you likely won’t need it this afternoon, as sunshine and southwest winds will push highs between 25°C and 27°C. Expect clear, dry skies throughout today, tonight, and tomorrow, though Friday will begin with cooler temperatures, between 10°C and 15°C.

A ridge of high pressure will intensify just to the west, keeping skies sunny and temperatures warm through Friday and the weekend. Tomorrow’s highs are forecast to range from 27°C to 30°C, and temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend, with some areas possibly reaching 32°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

A weak cold front will arrive Monday, likely lowering the highs to around 27°C on Tuesday, before we edge back up a few degrees to about 29°C on Wednesday. There’s a lot of talk about the temperatures… unfortunately, there isn’t much to report on rain in the coming days.

The sky will stay clear through Sunday, though isolated showers could develop as the cold front moves in next week. It isn’t guaranteed at this point, so we’ll be watching closely over the next several days. More information to come!