Authorities confirmed the discovery of the crime the artist’s lifeless body after hours of anguished waiting by his family and fans. “We have confirmed the recovery of the body of merengue star Rubby Pérez,” reported a Noticias SIN journalist from the disaster zone.

The tragedy has shaken the country and the entire artistic community. Zulinka Pérez, the artist’s daughter, had told local media with hopeful assurances that her father was alive and that he had even begun singing amid the rubble in an effort to be located. However, the official confirmation of his death sparked a severe emotional crisis, prompting her to be attended to by emergency services.

The artist’s brother, physician Micaías Pérez Díaz, refuted earlier reports claiming that the singer had already been evacuated. He stated that Rubby remained trapped at the time of his remarks to Noticias SIN.

Rubby Pérez, regarded as one of the icons of merengue, is now one of the 113 fatalities that this tragic incident has left so far, according to authorities. The tragedy also claimed the life of former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel; the governor of Monte Cristi, Nelsy Cruz; and the renowned designer Martín Polanco. Additionally, more than 160 people were injured.

Rescue efforts continue amid the uncertainty, as dozens of families still await news of their missing loved ones. The Dominican Republic is observing a national day of mourning over one of the most shocking tragedies of recent times.