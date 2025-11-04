Messi’s New Coach: Mascherano Joins Inter Miami

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA (AP) — Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano are together again, this time with Inter Miami.

Former Barcelona teammates and Argentina internationals, they reunite after the MLS club announced on Tuesday the signing of Mascherano as its new head coach.

The parties reached an agreement late last week for Mascherano to replace Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who stepped away for personal reasons.

Mascherano recently led the Argentina Under-20 national team, as well as the squad that competed in the Paris Olympics. He signed a three-year contract and will assume duties once his work paperwork is completed.

“This job requires someone with the experience necessary to draw the maximum from our one-of-a-kind pool of talent, from our world-class stars to our thriving academy graduates, and including our young international prospects and everything in between,” said managing owner Jorge Mas.

“Javier has accumulated unparalleled experience in his career, from playing in the world’s biggest competitions to coaching international teams at the youth level,” he added.

It isn’t just Messi Mascherano will be reuniting with. While at Barça, Mascherano also crossed paths with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez, all of whom are expected to remain with Miami for the 2025 season.

“Being able to coach at a club like Inter Miami is an honor for me; it’s a privilege I’ll strive to make the most of,” Mascherano said. “I was drawn to the organization’s ambition and the infrastructure it has to support it. I’m excited to work with everyone at Inter Miami to help the club reach new heights and give the fans unforgettable moments.”

Mascherano became the all-time leader in appearances for the Argentina national team, a record Messi eventually surpassed.

After Martino told the squad he was leaving, Messi was asked who he would want as the next coach, so it’s reasonable to think this hire had his blessing.

“I spoke with Messi on Saturday, after he and Tata spoke. And I asked him: ‘What matters to you and what do you think is important to get the best from our squad, and how do we improve?’” Mascherano said. “Leo shared his thoughts with me… Obviously, I want Leo to feel comfortable with the incoming head coach.”

Mascherano takes the helm after guiding the MLS’ best regular season in league history this year. Miami won 22 of 32 games, setting a league-record with 74 points. But the club faded in the playoffs, bowing out to Atlanta United in a best-of-three first-round series.

Martino said he decided not to continue for 2025 before the playoffs began. Like Mascherano, he had deep ties to Messi before arriving in Miami. Martino coached the world’s most decorated player—an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner—at Barcelona and with the national team.

Mascherano was also part of those Martino-led sides.

“Throughout his career as one of the world’s best players and as a coach with experience, Javier has always shown what makes him great: determination combined with knowledge and understanding of football to back it up,” said David Beckham, co-owner of Miami. “We’re very excited to have someone of his caliber lead our first team into what promises to be an exciting, opportunity-filled period.”

Mascherano, 40, also spent five seasons in the Premier League, most of them with Liverpool. He played in four World Cups for Argentina: 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

He faces a challenging first year, one that could also be Messi’s final one with the club. The team expects him to play in 2026 when it moves to its new home near the Miami International Airport, but Messi is not under contract for that season.

The 2025 schedule could include 50 games or more for Miami. That includes the 34-game MLS regular season, along with commitments in the Leagues Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. The club also has a preseason tour, though few details have been released beyond a February game in Tampa, Florida.

