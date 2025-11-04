Tatum Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to 50 Years for Sex Crimes Against Minors

November 4, 2025

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Tatum pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing minors and posting the videos online.

Christopher Hunter Rosenthal, 31, a resident of Tatum, entered his guilty plea on Friday in Judge Morin’s courtroom.

Rosenthal was arrested in February 2024 after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that several individuals had seen a video depicting Rosenthal abusing a minor on Snapchat.

According to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also indicated that Rosenthal possessed child pornography.

The Northeast Texas Cyber Crimes Against Children Task Force also collaborated on this case.

Rosenthal was arrested in Monahans by the Ward County Sheriff’s Office before being transferred to Harrison County.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
What Is a Labubu and How Much Does It Cost? A Viral Fashion Trend on Social Media

Next
Messi’s New Coach: Mascherano Joins Inter Miami

Latest Posts