Tatum Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to 50 Years for Sex Crimes Against Minors

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Tatum pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing minors and posting the videos online.

Christopher Hunter Rosenthal, 31, a resident of Tatum, entered his guilty plea on Friday in Judge Morin’s courtroom.

Rosenthal was arrested in February 2024 after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that several individuals had seen a video depicting Rosenthal abusing a minor on Snapchat.

According to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also indicated that Rosenthal possessed child pornography.

The Northeast Texas Cyber Crimes Against Children Task Force also collaborated on this case.

Rosenthal was arrested in Monahans by the Ward County Sheriff’s Office before being transferred to Harrison County.